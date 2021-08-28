 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $240,000

INVESTOR ONLY - main dwelling on 4 year lease with current tenants. NOT FOR SALE AS PRIMARY RESIDENCE1 mobile home built in 1999 in good condition with a detached 2 car garage and an AMAZING view of the Catalinas - same view as MiravalConverted workshop to a 2 bedroom apartment finished in 2021 that is 700 SF and small storage unit20 foot workshop also on the propertyTwo existing leases that add up to $218510.48% CAP RateInvestor loan available with Priority Lending - ask for Steve Richards at 520.274.2981

