3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $240,000

Come and see this amazing home with a CASITA attached! The main home is 1,130 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the CASITA is 180 sq ft and features a studio with a kitchen and a full bath! The Casita is currently occupied at a rental rate of $300 per month! The main house features a lovely kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel range, and black refrigerator included in sale! Both bathrooms with tiled showers. Beautiful front and back covered porches give plenty of space to relax and entertain. This is a huge lot with a very big backyard to enjoy! Save on monthly electric bills with Solar lease. The possibilities are there, check it out today!

