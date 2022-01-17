 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $244,900

Seller will accept or counter offers from $244,900 - $249,900. Gorgeous 3bed/2bath ! This place has been updated beautifully, tile added to the high traffic areas, fireplace in the great room, carpet in the bedrooms, tile surrounds in the showers, new light fixtures and so much more! This great layout is open in the living space and puts the rooms at the back to create privacy. Spacious yard with low maintenance and enough space to hangout and for the pets. Close to all the conveniences. Come check this one out today!

