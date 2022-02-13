 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $245,000

Lovely 3BD/2BA contemporary home in Midvale Park. High vaulted ceilings, two sided fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar, formal dining area. Main bedroom/bath suite with soaking tub plus built in vanity and walk in closet. Split bedroom plan. French doors lead out to enclosed backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. Community park, tennis courts & playground. Convenient to I-19, shopping, restaurants, schools & other amenities, within walking distance of elementary school. Come and take a look today!

