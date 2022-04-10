3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $249,900

Come see this beautifully updated home in Tierra Linda. The home has recently been remodeled with granite counters, new vinyl flooring throughout and newer paint and appliances. Located on a peaceful paved street with some mountain views, and a private back yard. Dual patios on East and West sides add extra shade and privacy for relaxing and entertaining. A firepit and fully landscaped yard welcome you into your new desert oasis! Two car ports allow for covered parking in front of home. The HVAC system was completely replaced with new AC and Gas furnace in 2021. This home will not last long, and is stunning!