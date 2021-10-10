 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $249,999

Updated City Parkside 3 Bed 2 Bath. Quick walk or easy bike to Reid Park. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen has extensive cabinet and counter space, tile counters, Stainless Steel Fridge & Stove. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Step down living area has large picture window and lots of natural light. All bedrooms have a vaulted ceiling and remote controlled ceiling fans. Primary bedroom has wardrobe vanity, walk-in shower and private french door access to the yard. Both bathrooms have updated vanities and a tile shower surround. Dual pane windows, Central A/C & heat. Full size front load washer/dryer. Yard has extended brick patio, and kids jungle gym. 2 Storage Unit spaces. 2 stall carport and lots of off street parking.

