3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

If you are looking for space, look no farther!! This beautiful three bedroom two bath home offers an updated look and feel with over an acre of land to enjoy. From the updated kitchen with gas appliances, stainless steel refrigerator to the large living room area there are endless possibilities from entertaining and space. The master suite offers double sinks, a large walk-in closet and modern fixtures. The two additional bedrooms and guest bath are also updated, and the entire property is well maintained. Newly added 10 x 20 storage shed. Roof Warranty included.

