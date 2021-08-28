 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

Well maintained Charming home in a Super Central Area! Ideal Proximity to I-10, 2 blocks from PCC, 5 Minutes from Downtown, 5 Minutes from U of A! This Property will make a Great family home/Investment/Rental. 3 bedroom,2 bathrooms, Wrought Iron with Metal and Mesh security bars throughout, Ceramic tile flooring, HVAC system is approx. 5 years old. Low care landscaping, Plenty of space for parking. The Backyard includes a 20 by 40 Covered porch with room to add a glorious garden, garage or even another home, the possibilities are endless!! Schedule your private tour today!The home is leased, however, lease will expire September 30, 2021.

