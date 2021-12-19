 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

Look no further! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Moonrise at Starr Pass is the one! Conveniently located just a few minutes away from parks, hiking trails, & golf courses. Discover an impressive living area showcasing neutral palette with fresh paint, new carpet & a cozy fireplace perfect for keeping you warm on chilly winter nights. The spotless kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, & a peninsula with a breakfast bar. Spacious main bedroom features a private bathroom & a walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing on your day off in the lovely covered patio with desert and wild life views. Don't let this property pass you by. AC replaced in 2020. Call today before it's gone!

