3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath masonry construction Territorial style townhome in the beautiful Rolling Meadows neighborhood. Tile throughout with no carpet! Kitchen features stainless appliances including French door refrigerator. Master bathroom has updates with new vanity and tile surrounds. Guest bath has updated vanity. Spacious yard backing to common area. 5 skylights throughout. Large 2 car carport. HOA maintains front landscaping and provides water, sewer, trash collection plus there is a community pool/ hot tub and recreation center. Great eastside location close to shopping, restaurants, golf, medical facilities.

