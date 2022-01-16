 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

Home, sweet home! This charming single-story residence is the one you're looking for! Enter to discover a spacious living room boasting two-toned palette, tile floors, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy fireplace! The eat-in kitchen showcases a plethora of wood cabinets, sparkling stainless steal appliances, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Primary bedroom offers plush carpet, sizable closet, and a private bathroom. Gather your loved ones in this large backyard that comes w/a storage shed, fire pit, relaxing covered patio, and pavers under a lovely pergola. What are you waiting for? Make this gem yours now! *Must wear masks while viewing home*

