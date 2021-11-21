 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1427 sq ft! Walk into an open great room floor plan with high vaulted ceilings! ALL stainless steel kitchen appliances convey including the refrigerator! Breakfast bar allows for extra seating. Brand new AC unit & new carpet installed throughout the home! Relax with the 8 jet tub in the master bath. Mountain views from the back patio. 2 car garage & spacious backyard. Dual pane windows & solar panels help with energy costs. Seller will be paying off solar panels at close of escrow! Close to schools, gyms, restaurants, shopping, Casino del Sol & only 10 minutes to the freeway! HOA has community pool & park

