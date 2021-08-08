 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $252,000

Beautiful home in East Tucson located in Terra Del Sol. Since its previous sale the home has gained 180 sq.ft of flexible living space. It has been used as a game room and a gym. The laundry room is now accessible through the interior of the home. All 3 bedrooms have large closets. The kitchen is open concept with beautiful countertops and modern back splash. All black appliances convey.

