3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $252,000

Amazing Territorial home with a 2021 revitalization, . Enter this retreat through a gated entry and Artistic metal front entry door-. Modern kitchen with glass back splash, gas stove & butcher block counter tops. Lots of upgrades with cool lighting features, and fully updated bathrooms and kitchen. Smoked glass doors and a splash of designer colors create a soothing mood. Chill out on the Hacienda style front porch! Front yard is very private, back yard features a covered ramada, perfect for out door get-togethers. If you seek a Barrio style home with a minimalistic feel and all the modern amenities and emerging Barrio District this is it! Strategically located close to downtown and around the corner of 4th Ave restaurant district. See today-don't delay.

