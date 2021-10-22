 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $255,000

This is a chance to get your very own BRAND NEW quality Clayton, never lived in home! A spacious floorplan with eye dropping flooring with the trim to match. Duracraft cabinetry, Low-E thermopane windows and new Frigidaire appliances! The property includes a newly upgraded $12,000 chain link fence and freshly cleared and graded dirt around the home for your toys yet maintains the natural desert look on your property.

