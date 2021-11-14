 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $255,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $255,000

Fabulous home on a Saguaro Studded 2.79 Acre lot. This 3 Bedroom 2 bath home has built in storage, 2 separate living areas, and a dining area. Open kitchen has pullouts, and a window over the sink, and a small island. Large laundry/excess storage area. Master bedroom is large with huge masterbath, and new Dream Style shower, with drop-down seat. Outside the home has both a front and rear deck, perfect for enjoying outdoor living. Not 1, not 2 but 3 outbuildings! 25'x32' shop has AC and is big enough to pull in a car! Two other storage buildings (10'x16' and 10'x20') provide for lots of storage. There's a fenced pool in the yard, and a fantastic Tortoise enclosure! Dual pane windows, all appliances you see are included, and tucked away off paved Sandario Rd! What more do you need

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News