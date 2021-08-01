Nicely updated 3-bed 2-bath slump block home on a large lot, in a quiet east side neighborhood. Newer roof and A/C (2017). Large kitchen and living room. Extra space in garage for workshop. Large backyard features double gates for vehicle and 'toy' access. No neighbors out back. You'll have a front-row view of the annual Davis-Monthan Air Show! This gently lived-in home is very private and move-in ready. NO SHOWINGS FRI-SAT-SUN AUG 6-7-8 SINCE DOGS CANNOT BE REMOVED THEN)
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A drive through Tucson convinced this restaurateur to ditch his tropical island retirement plans and open an Italian restaurant downtown.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The new Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink spot will have a similar menu, including its popular Brussels sprouts dish.
- Updated
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
- Updated
Maricopa County officials deny several claims of "irregularities" made by contractors conducting the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election.
- Updated
The sortation center, located near Tucson International Airport, is expected to open later this year, with pay starting at $15.50.
- Updated
Cacti and boulders slide down picturesque Golden Gate Mountain, which appeared as a backdrop in some John Wayne movies.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
For Star subscribers: The family that runs the popular Tucson bakery is returning to their Barrio Hollywood roots.
- Updated
At least six people were injured in the Thursday afternoon attack.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: From cookies to gyros to wings, check out these new shops coming soon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: July rain totals — so far — range from 3 to 15 inches in the greater Tucson area. Use our map to see how much fell on your part of town.