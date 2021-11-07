 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $258,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $258,000

Rare opportunity w/ possible extra income. Almost an acre, MH-1 zoning w/ a single-family home + 4 mobile home spaces. The single-family home is approximately 2006 Sq. Ft. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms + a living room w/ FP + a family room + a den + a bonus room + a 400+- Sq. Ft. workshop/garage. Newer master suite with built-ins. Large fenced backyard w/ a majestic mesquite tree, covered patio & BBQ area. The home has lots of built-ins, 200-amp service w/ newer wiring, mostly dual pane windows, newer AC & heating. North facing backyard. Beyond the 4 mobile home sites there is more land for possibly more units. One existing 12' X 60' unit on site. The existing MH unit & the additional spaces are As-Is. Don't pass up this unique opportunity. The property is on a corner lot, near Park & Drexel.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News