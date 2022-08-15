 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $259,000

Don't miss the opportunity to own this unique single-level home with carport space! Conveniently located close to schools & shopping spots. Discover a welcoming interior offering neutral paint, wood-look floors, French doors leading to the backyard, & carpeted bedrooms. Gather around the wood-burning fireplace this holidays. Continue onto the well maintained eat-in kitchen to find built-in appliances, ample cabinets, & plenty of counter space. The main bedroom comes with a closet & spotless bathroom for added comfort. Large backyard includes RV gate & so much potential for your landscaping ideas. What are you waiting for? Look no more! Call today!

