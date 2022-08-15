Don't miss the opportunity to own this unique single-level home with carport space! Conveniently located close to schools & shopping spots. Discover a welcoming interior offering neutral paint, wood-look floors, French doors leading to the backyard, & carpeted bedrooms. Gather around the wood-burning fireplace this holidays. Continue onto the well maintained eat-in kitchen to find built-in appliances, ample cabinets, & plenty of counter space. The main bedroom comes with a closet & spotless bathroom for added comfort. Large backyard includes RV gate & so much potential for your landscaping ideas. What are you waiting for? Look no more! Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Pima County could wind up owning a few pricey addresses, and demolishing the houses, in the Foothills as a result of recent floods along Finger Rock Wash.
For Star subscribers: Developers in the Tucson-area are eagerly building more communities of houses — not apartments — that are exclusively for renters.
For Star subscribers: A Tucson-based coffee roaster is opening its flagship location at the iconic Benedictine Monastery in midtown.
The question our food writer gets asked most often is: What should I eat in Tucson? Here, she answers, for every occasion.
Guadalajara's Grill is hosting parties this month as a way to say thank you to the community members who have supported the Tucson-area business for 20 years.
Tucson Solar Pros' state license was revoked after the company left at least 39 customers with unfinished rooftop solar projects.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: Magic show, craft workshops, birding festival, 2nd Saturdays, live music, Sitcom Sunday at Casa Video, and more in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas. Some events are free!
For Star subscribers: Neighbors and regulars of Tortolita Preserve in Marana are mourning the loss of a giant saguaro known as Strong-Arm, which might have sprouted around the time of Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration.
The Arizona GOP candidates who benefited from Trump's endorsement rashly accused the FBI of bias for searching his home.
First spotted on Wednesday exploring the yard of a home on Tucson's northwest side, the young bear eluded capture until Saturday evening.