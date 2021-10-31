 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $259,900

Classic ranch style brick home at a popular Eastside location! 3 brm/2 bath with 3 carport and. Large size back yard with citrus trees, room for a pool, 2 sheds stay, brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, including refrigerator, washer-dryer, recently new AC unit, dual pane windows, skylight in kitchen, laundry room is off kitchen, wrought iron bars & doors for security. Evap cooler & water softener in ''as-is conditions. Convenient to shopping, bus lines & school...

