 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $259,900

Great floor plan with master bedroom and 2 bedrooms up, step-saver kitchen with bay window in the dining area and cozy family room with fireplace. Private lot with common area to the rear and one side. Baths have been updated and master has dual sinks. Home has just been painted and has sparkling pool with new pump. The spacious back yard has covered patio, located on quiet cul-de-sac street and nearby schools, outlet mall and more.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News