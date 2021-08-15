 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $260,000 and $270,000. Nice & well maintained home located in the well established subdivision of Star Valley, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and much more! With 1385 sq ft of living space this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, & backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Elegant ceramic tile flooring throughout. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining area. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. Also has solar panels for extra savings on utility/electric bill. Come see this home today.

