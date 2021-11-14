 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

Great Westside opportunity 3BR/2BA classic ranch style home on large view lot, close proximity to Tucson mountains. Spacious fenced backyard with fabulous mountain views and a covered patio. Double gate access to back yard. Home needs updating but lots of potential here. New evaporative cooler 10/2021. No central AC. Property Sold AS IS. Seller will make NO repairs. Early Bird Escrow opened Stewart Title Cheryle Gonzales Cherylegonzales@stewart.com 520-276-9920

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News