 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

The beautiful Ironwood plan is nestled in the picturesque community of Cantera. This 2020 built one-story home features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Upgraded features include energy-efficient kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two-car garage. The Ironwood primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bath. The backyard has plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. Schedule a showing today to make this your dream home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News