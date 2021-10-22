 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

Look at this NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 beds 2 baths 1,276 Sqft. house with tile floor throughout the house, 9 ft ceilings, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, tile roof and main suite has a walk-in closet & private bathroom. Brand new electric range, Built in microwave OTR and dishwasher to be installed before COE. Brand new HVAC and water heater. There's No HOA. Owner/Agent. Price Range $260,000-$270,000.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News