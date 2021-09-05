NOW ACCEPTING ALL OFFERS! Motivated Seller will accept offers between $265,000 to $275,000.Find rest and relaxation here in this fantastic property with lots of potential! This is a corner lot with a sparkling pool oasis complete with fruit trees, tranquil water fountains, and other ornamental greenery. You'll love to entertain in your beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, updated pullout cabinets, with adjoining formal dining room and cozy fireplace or soak in the morning sun in the solarium, sky lights, and dual pane windows. This home is located only minutes away from Park Place Mall where you can shop, eat, or take a stroll to a near by neighborhood park. Your retreat awaits!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000
