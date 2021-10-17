Well cared for and solid burnt adobe ranch style home close to UofA, just 2 blocks to Randolph Park and all that it has to offer. Large rooms including 2 living areas and 3 bedrooms make this a wonderful family home. Ceramic tile throughout-no carpet! Huge rear yard with 2 covered patios. New rear slider to covered patio and back yard off of kitchen/family room area. New stove and oven. New gas furnace and central AC just installed. Spacious laundry room off carport with utility sink plus a large storage room on eastside of home that would make a nice workshop. Large lot almost 1/5th acre. Great investment/rental home. Don't miss this!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000
