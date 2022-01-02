 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

Looking for a new place to call home? This charming with 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1 bathroom home is the one! Discover an inviting remodeled interior, neutral palette, beautiful laminate floors, carpet in all the right places, & built-in decorative shelves. The family room has French doors to the back patio. The kitchen has plenty of white shaker cabinets, SS appliances, & stylish counters. The sizable main bedroom includes carpet & mirrored closet doors. Enjoy the spacious backyard that boasts a covered patio & room for a pool!. Grab the opportunity while it is still available! RV Gate.

