Looking for a new place to call home? This charming with 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1 bathroom home is the one! Discover an inviting remodeled interior, neutral palette, beautiful laminate floors, carpet in all the right places, & built-in decorative shelves. The family room has French doors to the back patio. The kitchen has plenty of white shaker cabinets, SS appliances, & stylish counters. The sizable main bedroom includes carpet & mirrored closet doors. Enjoy the spacious backyard that boasts a covered patio & room for a pool!. Grab the opportunity while it is still available! RV Gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Following an 18-month pandemic closure, a 38-year-old Tucson coffee shop is shutting its doors for good.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
One person was injured in a rollover crash east of Tucson, shutting down a portion of Interstate 10, officials said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
A 46-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a car making a left-hand turn on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Vanessa Siqueiros was declared dead at the crash scene.
- Updated
A 44-year-old man who was seen stumbling around before lying down in the roadway was fatally struck by a car Tuesday in Tucson.
- Updated
A 71-year-old man and a 57-year-old who didn't know each other got into a road rage incident, exchanging gun fire southeast of Tucson.
- Updated
The 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues, a "devastating" blow to the bowl staff and the Tucson community.