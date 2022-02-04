 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

  • Updated

Look at this 3 beds 2 baths house built on 2016 located in a big lot without HOA. Dual pane windows, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, travertine stone flooring, ceiling fans in every room, A/C & heating unit , nice bathrooms feature matching travertine stone in the showers and dual flush toilets. These upgrades will keep your monthly utilities expenses a lot lower. Full length covered patio w/extra storage and block walls for extra privacy. Both a one car garage & a two car carport.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News