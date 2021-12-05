 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $269,900

This home is not on the main street of Picture Rocks sits back from the street 2 acres from Picture Rocks Road with easy access no long dirt roads right off the pavement.Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath updated home with conventional pool nestled on a saguaro studded acre in the sought after Picture Rocks community. After a hard day's work jump into your cool pool. Enjoy the beautiful mountain & sunset views from your front deck. The peaceful feel of the Picture Rocks area can't be beat. The wood fenced yard where the pool is located is like your like your own private oasis. Home is updated with new shaker cabinets, granite, ceramic tile and hardwood floors. Come see for yourself and enjoy the magnificent saguaros as you drive through Saguaro National Park. No Polybutylene Pipe Owner -Age

