3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

Look at this NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3 beds 2 baths with NO HOA. Tile ROOF, Stainless Steel appliances, dual pane windows, New AC, big size rooms and backyard. Great Location close to I-10, Tucson mall. The pictures posted are from another home similar to this one with same features. Estimated completion date is by the end of February.

