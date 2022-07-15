 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

Sensational new built home with a large yard. Open floor plan w/handsome new wood ''look'' tile floors, fresh soothing palette, new ceiling fans, & upgraded lighting. Charming new kitchen features new granite counters, under-mount sink, new SS appliances, & new white cabinets w/crown moulding. Lots of natural light throughout. New plush carpet/padding in all bedrooms, ample closets, 2 new upscale baths with upgraded fixtures, & vanities. Walk-in master closet & private en suite. Interior laundry nook. The yard offers decorative stone & room for all your toys, garden, & pool. Very quite & an established neighborhood.

