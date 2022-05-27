3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $270,000.00 and $275,000.00 Beautiful Brand New Construction Home ready August 2022! With 1350 sq ft of living space, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, & backyard great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with dining area, beautiful granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite & primary bath with beautiful walk-in shower surrounds. Located close to I-19, I-10, shopping, restaurants, bus lines & much more! Seller will install appliances prior to closing. NO HOA! Come see this home today!