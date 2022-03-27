 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $273,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $273,000

Vail School District! 10 min. commute to Davis-Monthan Air Force base, 6 min commute to Amazon. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, updated vinyl wood flooring in most living areas. Soaring ceilings and open floorplan gives the illusion of more square footage. Split floorplan. Sycamore Park subdivision has many convenient amenities to enjoy including walking/bike trails, sports fields, and playgrounds. Scheduled maintenance repairs on interior and exterior for April listed in Agent-Only remarks. Call to schedule a tour today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News