3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $274,500

NO HOA! Huge lot with mountain and sunset views on a cul-de-sac in Northwest Tucson! Close to shopping, great schools and parks. Easy access to I-10. Bring all your toys, and still have room! New roof in 2018. 2 year roof warranty conveys with property. This home has been completely remodeled. The new kitchen is beautiful with upgraded 42''cabinets, soft close doors and lazy susans. Stainless appliances. New ceiling fans, lighting, and flooring throughout. All ready for you to call home. It's a must see! Owner Agent

