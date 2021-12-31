 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $274,900

The pictures posted are from another home that was just completed and sold but this home will be very similar ins style. Estimated completion date is in just a couple of months. This is a beautiful contemporary energy efficient new construction home that is almost complete. Come take a look at this new home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with ceramic tile through the home, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, brand new electric range, brushed nickel fixtures, modern paint and LED lighting. A large master bedroom with a large closet and a beautiful large master shower. It has a tiled roof that will last a lifetime to keep the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Come take a look at this brand new beauty before it's gone, you will love it!

