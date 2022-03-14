The pictures posted are from another home that was just completed and sold but this home will be very similar ins style. Estimated completion date is in 30 days. This is a beautiful contemporary energy efficient new construction home that is almost complete. Come take a look at this new home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with ceramic tile through the home, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, brand new electric range, brushed nickel fixtures, modern paint and LED lighting. A large master bedroom with a large closet and a beautiful large master shower. It has a tiled roof that will last a lifetime to keep the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Come take a look at this brand new beauty before it's gone, you will love it!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $274,900
