3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $274,999

Seller will accept or counter offers between $274,999.00 and $279,000.00. Beautiful Brand New Construction Home! With 1350 sq ft of living space, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & large backyard great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with dining area, beautiful granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite & primary bathroom with beautiful walk-in shower surrounds & granite counter tops. Elegant tile flooring throughout. Located close to I-19, I-10, shopping, restaurants, bus lines & much more! Fully fenced lot with gate. Seller will install appliances prior to closing. NO HOA! Come see this home today!

