3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Welcome to the desirable Community of Belle Vista Townhomes. This beautiful contemporary two-story, 1953 sq ft, eastside townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 3 decks, and is move-in ready! You'll love the large great room with fireplace, architectural tiled archways, and floor to ceiling windows. Lovely backyard setting w/a covered patio, lush artificial turf, waterfall feature and endless blue skies with mountain views. The kitchen has endless granite countertops and freshly painted white spacious cabinets in the kitchen, with a built-in arched wine rack, eat in dining area, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a balcony and mountain views of the sunsets. The master bath is European inspired with jetted tub and bidet. Community amenities offers

