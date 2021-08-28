Welcome to the desirable Community of Belle Vista Townhomes. This beautiful contemporary two-story, 1953 sq ft, eastside townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 3 decks, and is move-in ready! You'll love the large great room with fireplace, architectural tiled archways, and floor to ceiling windows. Lovely backyard setting w/a covered patio, lush artificial turf, waterfall feature and endless blue skies with mountain views. The kitchen has endless granite countertops and freshly painted white spacious cabinets in the kitchen, with a built-in arched wine rack, eat in dining area, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a balcony and mountain views of the sunsets. The master bath is European inspired with jetted tub and bidet. Community amenities offers
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Updated
The driver lost control and struck several objects, before hitting a power pole and being ejected on Tucson's north side, police said.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.