3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

This adorable 3 bed, 2 bath townhouse that has been lovingly cared for with pride of ownership and is guaranteed to impress! Walking in you are warmly welcomed with a charming courtyard, through the breezeway, you enter into a charming home with completely updated bathrooms, kitchen and stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, no popcorn ceilings, walk-in closets, full laundry room stylish tile with laminate flooring and carpeted guest bedrooms. The primary suite is expansive and includes bathroom bliss with a glass enclosure shower and custom tile inlays. Offering an enclosed east facing back patio for privacy, community pool/clubhouse and all in a prime end unit.

