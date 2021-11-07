 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Nice Central Home with over 1900 SF located on a Huge Lot. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, Large Family Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen has original Knotty Wood Cabinets in Excellent Condition. Den with Private Entrance can be used for Office or 4th Bedroom. Ceramic Tile Throughout. Extra Cedar Lined Storage Cabinets and Laundry Room with Utility Sink, Large Wraparound Covered Patio. Private Walled Backyard Full of Mature Citrus and Nut Trees. 2 Carports and Lots of Extra Parking. Private Walled Yard Wrought Iron Double Gate Entry and Double Gate Access to Ally. 20'X20' Workshop with 220 V and Roll-up Garage Door. Brand New AC and 3 Year Old Roof with Warranty. Near Davis-Monthan AFB Base, Park Place, Restaurants and Neighborhood Park Across the Street.

