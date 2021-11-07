 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

This is a move in ready beauty with a spacious 3bd/2.5 bath layout, newly carpeted and fresh interior paint, tasteful landscaping, ceiling fans, all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer, dual vanity master bath with walk in closet, conveniently close to I-10 corridor, Raytheon, Davis Monthan AFB, Pima Air and Space Museum, Amazon Fulfillment Center shopping, dining and more!

