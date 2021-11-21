 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

You need to see this 3 bedroom home with a beautiful sparkling pool on large 1/4 acre cul-de-sac lot. This home features tile floors throughout, dual pane windows, granite kitchen counter tops and 2018 installed Trane A/C unit. Home also has a leased Tesla Solar system for added energy savings. The home includes multiple separate fenced/walled yards with plenty of room for your RV and Toys. Watch your kids walk to school right from your front yard with the Booth-Fickett Magnet School being just steps away from the home. The lot is at the end of the street and only has a few neighbors due to it bordering the school. It's also close to parks, shopping, restaurants and bus lines. No hoa. All this for under 300k. It's gonna be hard to beat this one!

