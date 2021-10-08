 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Take a look at this New Construction on an acre Lot. 3 Beds 2 baths and NO HOA. Bring your animals and toys. Tile Floors throughout the house, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters , Tile roof. This one is the only New construction on an Acre available in the area. Price Range $275,000-$290,000

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News