3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Darling townhome located in Sunnyslope Townhomes. Majestic Pusch Ridge Views. 2 Patios with large Saguaro. Great room with beehive fireplace. Kitchen has sunny nook with corner windows, granite counters, large island. Second bedroom offers door to private patio perfect for relaxing and enjoying the mountain views, across from Community Pool and Spa. Primary suite with walk-in closet. Shower with tile surrounds, dual lavs. Roof was fully replaced in 2018 with 10 year warranty. HVAC also replaced in 2018 with over a year left on warranty for parts. Outdoor Storage Closet. Great for winter visitors. Close to Trader Joes, Whole Foods and many shops and restaurants.

