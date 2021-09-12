 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Open floor plan home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in a quiet Eastside neighborhood. This home features a master bedroom located in the back of the house, a large kitchen that opens to the breakfast nook, and a large laundry room with storage. Spacious backyard with mature shade trees. New HVAC 08/21. Close to DM, schools, shopping, and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News