 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Space for everything on this larger corner lot that is almost .25 of an acre with no HOA. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home comes with so many upgrades! New kitchen with wood cabinets + granite countertops, all new bathroom vanities featuring Kohler fixtures and bathtub. Green features include solar panels, H2O cisterns, SoluTube skylights & grey water systems. Landscaping is xeriscaping awarded from City of Tucson & Water Mngmnt. Located just a short block away from Merle J Toumey Park and close to shopping, restaurants & more! Open house this weekend on Saturday & Sunday.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News