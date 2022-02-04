 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

New and still under construction. This home features beautiful kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ceramic tile throughout. A walk-in shower is located in the master bathroom. Everything is new. Tile roofing and dual pane windows. Pictures are from a previous home, with the same floorplan and features. This Home will be completed by mid-February.

