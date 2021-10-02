 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Put the key in, and open the door to be greeted by an abundance of charm and character, in this central charmer, 3 bedrooms 2 bath, with office or convert back to a fourth bedroom, this home has a good flow, spacious kitchen, formal dining room, step down to your cozy master bedroom with walk in closet and new carpet,very large 4 car plus car port,desirable central location, sit and relax in your serene front yard,super clean inside and out, two separate heating and cooling systems, Close to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation, This is a must see!!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News