3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with NO HOA! Centrally located and close to shopping, restuarants, and more! Fully fenced/walled in property with new metal drive through and walk through gates. Completely updated inside with wood look tile throughout except for the two smaller bedrooms that have carpet. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinets and granite countertops. Updated bathrooms with new vanities and tiled shower and bath. Large laundry room with room for extra storage. Outside there is a storage shed and small basketball court, but the possibilites are endless to make this the yard of your dreams! So much potential! Come see this amazing property today!

